- Fixes several critical bugs including potentially one with AMD equipement
- Balance Class generation for every Industries (they all now scale with the square root of your population with asome soft limiters, that should adress some runaway problems)
- Balance Encourage Nodes that now scale with Population
- The game will generate civs from tribes more aggressively if your world is under 50 AI Civ
- Maritimes Venture now generate a bit of Fishing
- Banners now respect the Army Quota
- Small localization fixes
