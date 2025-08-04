 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19470593 Edited 4 August 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixes several critical bugs including potentially one with AMD equipement
  • Balance Class generation for every Industries (they all now scale with the square root of your population with asome soft limiters, that should adress some runaway problems)
  • Balance Encourage Nodes that now scale with Population
  • The game will generate civs from tribes more aggressively if your world is under 50 AI Civ
  • Maritimes Venture now generate a bit of Fishing
  • Banners now respect the Army Quota
  • Small localization fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3210331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link