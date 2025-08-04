 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19470520 Edited 4 August 2025 – 13:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This post gathers together the patch notes from the last week.

Since the spoiler tag doesn't seem to work here, I'll refer you to the Steam forums in a few places. You'll see more details on some of the specific patches there, marked as spoilers.

Patch notes, 1.177 - 1.178

  • Fixed a bug with the new (SPOILER-see Forums) sequence in chapter 13

  • You can now rename your minions

  • Made it so you can’t save your game if a court case is scheduled (as this could be a soft lock if you are (SPOILER-see Forums) following the court case)

  • Added a reminder to bring your (SPOILER-see Forums) in chapter 13, if it’s not in your possession.

  • Added a setting  to show all icons all of the time (rather than having to hold RMB to see some the less important ones)

  • Made it so that double-click/shift-click on a weapon does *not* equip it as it normally would if you’re currently trading with a merchant. This is to avoid accidental Trust depletion.

  • Added scaling buttons to resize the Control Bar at bottom centre of screen (synchronises with scaling of Equipment/Inventory windows and Magic Bar)

Patch notes, 1.179

  • Chapter 16: Added extra end-game narrative in two places (SPOILER-see Forums)

  • Expanded the Chapter 11 (SPOILER-see Forums)

  • Improved the wording in a couple of quests, for better clarity

  • Fixed a bug with the new “show all icons” option

  • Reduced size of character stats at side of screen in prologue on 16:10 aspect ratio so they don’t overlap the book

Patch notes, 1.180

  • Fixed bug when removing suspicious items/weapons for safekeeping while you are in hospital

  • Fixed a bug that would block you from saving if there is a court case scheduled but (SPOILER-see Forums)

  • A bunch of work on Steam Deck compatibility (we’re in the review process at the moment)

Patch notes, 1.181

  • Improved the spell failed sounds

  • Fixed minions getting stuck on the basement stairs at home

  • Made combat easier to win in Story Mode (it’s important that you still need to build up your minions, as that’s core to the narrative, so we can’t remove all combat calculations and auto-win them)

  • Allows the camera to get a little lower (always) and a little high (in combat)

  • Fixed a bug that had some NPCs visit the cemetery after dark

  • Added a note in conversation that NPCs whose hair (SPOILER-see Forums)

  • Fixed a bug caused by two overlapping cutscenes being possible at home in chapter 5

  • Added some extra wording in chapter 4 (SPOILER-see Forums)

  • Improved Albrecht’s explanation around the sale of items

  • You can now combine the strange trinket (with the skull design on) with silk or string to make a necklace

  • Added a full-detail information panel in shop container windows, so you can see weapon stats before buying them, etc.

  • Removed an exploit where you could sell items from a shop to itself and earn money. Jokob’s onto your little game!

Patch notes, 1.182-1.183

  • Fixed a bug that could stop nausea from ever clearing

  • Made CTRL/RMB (see all icons) ignore camera angle/visibility of objects while showing icons- to help see occluded objects

  • Removed the ‘all interaction icons on’ setting for now due to bugs with it

  • Fixed doors so they open properly rather than go invisible when someone walks through them

Patch notes, 1.184

  • Sent the kids back to class after hide and seek in chapter 7

  • Made the number of save slots visible in the save window unlimited

  • Added a hotspot for (SPOILER-see Forums) , in chapter 9

  • Fixed two places in the chapter 9 (SPOILER-see Forums) where clicking too fast through dialogue could break the cutscene

  • Added options to use (SPOILER-see Forums) to bypass some strength checks

  • Improved some logic around the chapter 13 combats

