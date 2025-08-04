This post gathers together the patch notes from the last week.

Since the spoiler tag doesn't seem to work here, I'll refer you to the Steam forums in a few places. You'll see more details on some of the specific patches there, marked as spoilers.

Patch notes, 1.177 - 1.178

Fixed a bug with the new (SPOILER-see Forums) sequence in chapter 13

You can now rename your minions

Made it so you can’t save your game if a court case is scheduled (as this could be a soft lock if you are (SPOILER-see Forums) following the court case)

Added a reminder to bring your (SPOILER-see Forums) in chapter 13, if it’s not in your possession.

Added a setting to show all icons all of the time (rather than having to hold RMB to see some the less important ones)

Made it so that double-click/shift-click on a weapon does *not* equip it as it normally would if you’re currently trading with a merchant. This is to avoid accidental Trust depletion.

Added scaling buttons to resize the Control Bar at bottom centre of screen (synchronises with scaling of Equipment/Inventory windows and Magic Bar)



Patch notes, 1.179

Chapter 16: Added extra end-game narrative in two places (SPOILER-see Forums)

Expanded the Chapter 11 (SPOILER-see Forums)

Improved the wording in a couple of quests, for better clarity

Fixed a bug with the new “show all icons” option

Reduced size of character stats at side of screen in prologue on 16:10 aspect ratio so they don’t overlap the book



Patch notes, 1.180

Fixed bug when removing suspicious items/weapons for safekeeping while you are in hospital

Fixed a bug that would block you from saving if there is a court case scheduled but (SPOILER-see Forums)

A bunch of work on Steam Deck compatibility (we’re in the review process at the moment)



Patch notes, 1.181

Improved the spell failed sounds

Fixed minions getting stuck on the basement stairs at home

Made combat easier to win in Story Mode (it’s important that you still need to build up your minions, as that’s core to the narrative, so we can’t remove all combat calculations and auto-win them)

Allows the camera to get a little lower (always) and a little high (in combat)

Fixed a bug that had some NPCs visit the cemetery after dark

Added a note in conversation that NPCs whose hair (SPOILER-see Forums)

Fixed a bug caused by two overlapping cutscenes being possible at home in chapter 5

Added some extra wording in chapter 4 (SPOILER-see Forums)

Improved Albrecht’s explanation around the sale of items

You can now combine the strange trinket (with the skull design on) with silk or string to make a necklace

Added a full-detail information panel in shop container windows, so you can see weapon stats before buying them, etc.

Removed an exploit where you could sell items from a shop to itself and earn money. Jokob’s onto your little game!

Patch notes, 1.182-1.183

Fixed a bug that could stop nausea from ever clearing

Made CTRL/RMB (see all icons) ignore camera angle/visibility of objects while showing icons- to help see occluded objects

Removed the ‘all interaction icons on’ setting for now due to bugs with it

Fixed doors so they open properly rather than go invisible when someone walks through them



Patch notes, 1.184