Update 127 - Steam Old Version. Update 135 - Testpublic. Update 134 - Crossplayer

TLVL2 – Map Improvements (Old Version Game) – Default Branch

We’re excited to bring you a major update to the Old Version of the game, featuring visual improvements, new content in the TLVL2 map, and important animal adjustments.

Our team continues to work hard to enhance the game, while also laying the groundwork for the next development branches — Public Test and Crossplayer. Check out everything that has changed:

Old Version – TLVL2 Map Improvements

Added new rock and tree assets to the map.

Introduced a new swamp biome with unique vegetation and atmosphere.

Adjusted tree LOD distance for better visual transitions and performance.

Improved rock textures and LODs for enhanced visual quality and optimization.

Animals – Visual Adjustments (New Playable Animal)

Gazelle : Model and textures have been updated.

Lion : Improved normal map for better muscle definition and fur detail.

Crocodile : Legacy animations have been successfully adapted to the new crocodile model in the Old Version. (We plan to bring the crocodile model from Crossplayer and TestPublic into this version as well.)

Hartebeest added with all life stages: Baby, Juvenile, Subadult, and Adult (still in development — improvements to come) .

Preparation for a new in-game event — more details will be announced soon!

Hitboxes for all animals improved for more accurate gameplay.

General polish on animal textures for consistency and quality.

Admin Panel

Functional improvements to the Admin Panel.

Button textures updated for better readability and aesthetics.

Public Test – TanzaniaMap Updates

EOS Removed from Public Test Version

We'd like to inform you that Epic Online Services (EOS) has been fully removed from the Public Test version.

As of previous updates, EOS is now only available in the Crossplayer version, which continues to use Epic’s online services for features like authentication and multiplayer.

This change is part of a restructuring process, allowing each development branch to focus on stability and its specific goals.

Map Enhancements

General polish across the TanzaniaMap .

Post-processing updates with a focus on realism and color depth .

Enhanced lighting via Ultra Dynamic Sky , delivering better ambient visuals.

Environmental integration improvements for rocks and vegetation.

Abandoned urban village added to the map.

Adjusted view distance for tribal villages and ancient ruins.

New POIs: abandoned hangar and military watchtower .

Rivers and lakes updated visually with refined water systems.

Improved server stability to reduce crash occurrences.

Added Voxel Plugin (experimental) for potential digging animal behavior .

Integrated Unreal Engine’s new procedural PCG system .

GMC Plugin adjustments for smoother movement transitions (running, walking, trotting).

Animals

Improved IK system for the snake, with better terrain recognition.

Crossplayer – Expansion & Optimization

EOS Maintained for Crossplayer Mobile

The Crossplayer version continues to support Epic Online Services (EOS), including full functionality for mobile devices.

This ensures compatibility for networking, authentication, and future cross-platform multiplayer between PC and mobile.

This structure will remain exclusive to Crossplayer while we continue optimizing and testing online features within this version.

Technical Improvements

Adjusted graphics settings scaling for platform compatibility.

New TanzaniaMap added (still in active development).

New map-specific materials implemented.

Mobile-specific graphics settings added.

GMC Plugin improvements for smoother motion transitions.

Further server stability improvements.

Voxel Plugin and PCG system also included here for gameplay testing (e.g., digging animals).

Animals

Snake IK system improved with better terrain recognition.

Roadmap: Public Test & Crossplayer

As part of our ongoing development strategy, we are reworking all animals across the Public Test and Crossplayer branches.

From now on:

✅ All animals will be remade — models, animations, and behaviors.

📦 Releases will happen in pairs:

1 carnivore

1 herbivore

This cycle will repeat until all animals are updated. Once completed, we’ll continue releasing pairs in the same format. This new structure allows us to test and fine-tune each creature with care before full integration into the game world.

Thank you for your patience, feedback, and ongoing support.

Animalia Survival Team – High Brazil Studio