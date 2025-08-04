Fixed an issue in co-op where if there was extreme lag the host machine would have moved the pursuer to its next node before the client had even started, resulting in it getting stuck in this state.



Changed hazards so that they no longer accumulate over the course of a sector. This means they last for one battle only.



Hi everyone,Thanks for your feedback and bug reports on the latest Major Update. This patch (version 0.8.26715) has the following changes:There have been lots of comments around hazards and from your feedback it seemed like making minor adjustments to individual ones wouldn't solve the core issue, which was how they would stack on top of one another - particularly if you were unlucky enough to roll one you didn't like early in a sector.Based on our testing, changing hazards to now last for one combat makes them more of a per-battle "spike" as opposed to a sector long slog and makes them less challenging, especially as you near the end of a sector.Getting this type of feedback is why we're in Early Access, so we appreciate you taking the time to provide it.Hopefully you'll agree this change will be a step in the right direction and combine well with our future work on this system, which will entail both individual hazard balancing suitable to this new format and new hazards that provide a gameplay twist as opposed to debuffing the player - but as ever please let us know what you think.