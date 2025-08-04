HI I'm Lillex :D

A year has now passed since I started work on this game and it has been one of the most fulfilling years of my life. This game Is a story that took forum a while ago but truly became its own within this medium. And you know what, I don’t think it could have been told in any other way.

What you can expect:

You will take control over a character named blue. You will begin outside an apartment complex in the middle of a blizzard and to begin with your goal is to head inside. You will be able to converse with the residents of this place on your way but what lies ahead? Well, Monsters probably but also a story about remembering and forgetting.





I hope you enjoy what I've put together along with my brother who did all the music. And I hope I can show you something interesting and new. But most of all I hope you felt something while inn there amongst the descendants of Complex 629.





What's next?

I will be attending to this game as it launches. Bugfixes if needed, balance patches etc. but once that is done I'll be scurrying off to work on the next instalment of this game creation journey. I cant say much about that yet but I will be making this a 3D game.




