Another update to Argus today:
-First new feature is a right-click in the modulator length box can now be used to calculate and set the speed to one beat of a piece of music. Set FX to your beats-per-minute to use.
-Tracks can be be 'optimally' split, rather than needing to work out the ideal number.
-Edit level editing when no selection is set will now ask to apply per-track.
And a few other changes. Full details are in the Readme.txt file.
Happy animating!
Mark
Welcome to Argus v1.58
