4 August 2025 Build 19470360 Edited 4 August 2025 – 13:26:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another update to Argus today:
-First new feature is a right-click in the modulator length box can now be used to calculate and set the speed to one beat of a piece of music. Set FX to your beats-per-minute to use.
-Tracks can be be 'optimally' split, rather than needing to work out the ideal number.
-Edit level editing when no selection is set will now ask to apply per-track.

And a few other changes. Full details are in the Readme.txt file.

Happy animating!

Mark

Changed files in this update

