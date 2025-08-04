Another update to Argus today:

-First new feature is a right-click in the modulator length box can now be used to calculate and set the speed to one beat of a piece of music. Set FX to your beats-per-minute to use.

-Tracks can be be 'optimally' split, rather than needing to work out the ideal number.

-Edit level editing when no selection is set will now ask to apply per-track.



And a few other changes. Full details are in the Readme.txt file.



Happy animating!



Mark