4 August 2025 Build 19470329 Edited 4 August 2025 – 13:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Everyone,

Good News!!
We have some new music!

I would like to thank Yellow Cherry Jam for allowing us to use some of their songs within the game.
We came across them one day on YouTube and fell in love with their music. It's lovely to hear and see some non-AI generated tunes. Make sure you check them out on YouTube & Bandcamp. Also, they have a very beautiful puppy that you can watch while you listen and watch them make music.

Changelog:


  • New Music by Yellow Cherry Jam
  • Majority of the game has been rewritten to be better optimized



Upcoming:


We were supposed to be including a big content update this time around but we will be adding it later this week as we're making sure there are no to little bugs.

Thank you all for your support and everything!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2646021
  • Loading history…
