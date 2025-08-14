Hello, friends!



You read that right, Remix Mode is OUT NOW as a free update! This is a BIG ONE so if you've been craving an excuse to jump back in to Tactical Takedown like I'm craving a cheese pizza, now's your time!



Remix Mode brings with it...

More Variety - More than DOUBLE the enemy types -- introducing new ways to approach each level. (I saw a Bruiser rock up with an air conditioner ready to chuck at me and an Elite Foot oozing with new powers?!)

Higher Difficulty - Strategies that work in the main game may not work in Remix Mode (I love kicking everyone off the edge of the game board, who doesn’t? I was SHOCKED to find there are breakable barricades stopping you and sturdy enemies who just stand there when you kick them, mocking your whole strat!)

Build Crafting - You'll need to perfect your Turtle's loadout, by making the most of every move you purchased from Fugitoid. (You can also make it even more difficult for yourself if you want things even more challenging!)

As we mentioned before, this isn't a new game+ mode, so if this is your first time playing Tactical Takedown you will be able to jump into Remix Mode as soon as you finish a chapter! So will anyone else, actually. I wrote that like it's only for new players, it's not! It's for everyone! Sorry, I'm just dragging this apology out now. Erm, hey, look at this video!



The team here at Strange Scaffold have poured everything into this update, and we couldn't have done it without your support. Thank you all so much for believing in our vision of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and most of all thank you for your feedback! it's that feedback that has shaped this update.

See you on the internet,

- Chris @ Strange Scaffold.