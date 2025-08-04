 Skip to content
4 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Ancient TD v1.4.58:

  • Added Chest of Olympus Artifact.

  • Redesigned Victory Environment.

  • Fixed some Artifact images being null.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3635711
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3635712
  • Loading history…
