Major 4 August 2025 Build 19470027 Edited 4 August 2025 – 14:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚗💥 16 New Achievements Now Available in PathUp!

The wait is over — you can now unlock 16 unique achievements in PathUp! Each one challenges your skills and rewards your progress.

🏆 Whether you're racing, dodging traps, or exploring hidden paths, there's now even more reason to keep pushing forward.

What's New:
• 16 achievements added
• Unique conditions and rewards
• More achievements coming in future updates!

💬 Share your progress, show off your unlocks, and keep climbing in PathUp!
Don't forget to leave a review and join the community!

