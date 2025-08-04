Dear Valued Employee, today we bring you the most excellent news! Don't you hate it when work just comes to an end one day? Well, no more! Ringo CorpoNation is finally introducing the Endless Work Mode, meaning work never has to end and you can continue your contribution to the betterment of Ringo CorpoNation every single day until the end of times.
Additionally, we are also introducing some handy fixes that make your experience working for the Ringo CorpoNation more enjoyable.
Work hard!
About Endless Mode
Lets you just sort samples in three different game modes
Zen mode
“Peacefully sort samples, for as long as you’d like, consequence-free. No time limit and one random work task using settings you choose.”
Players can configure what sorting rules to play with
Challenge mode
“Sort samples, but there’s a limit on how many you can get wrong before you’re out. Your manager will change the rules at random based on settings you choose”
Players can configure what sorting rules are available to show up at rules
A high score shows your top 10 best results
Daily Sort
“Play a different challenge each day from the same starting point. Complex, changing rules and a limit on mistakes. Work hard for your daily high score and steak record.
See your all time highest daily challenge score.
A streak system that shows how many days in a row you’ve done your daily challenge.
Full List of Fixes
Spoilers appear \[
within brackets, italicised and struck through]!
Resolved an issue on week 3 day 2 & 3 that was incorrectly giving the player non-shape samples.
Updated sorting logic for \[
multi-attribute samples]: the system now pays attention to both halves of the sample when validating if it should be spliced, mixed or discarded.
Changed preset samples at the start of shift on week 10 day 1
Splicer diagram now holds down the correct button
Fixed an issue with setting a stage preference in Ringo Fighters
Fixed an hidden error in the catalogue
Multiple improvements & bug fixes when playing with a gamepad
This one's a big one in terms of issues players have with the current build but also a spoiler
\[multiple bug fixes and improvements to Nexus functionality]
Sample solitaire no longer shows number samples to the player before they’re unlocked
Fixed a bug that led to you being rated zero stars in every shift
Fixed a bug with spoiler
\[Synthesis TDS fixing task]
