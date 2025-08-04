Dear Valued Employee, today we bring you the most excellent news! Don't you hate it when work just comes to an end one day? Well, no more! Ringo CorpoNation is finally introducing the Endless Work Mode, meaning work never has to end and you can continue your contribution to the betterment of Ringo CorpoNation every single day until the end of times.

Additionally, we are also introducing some handy fixes that make your experience working for the Ringo CorpoNation more enjoyable.

Work hard!

About Endless Mode

Lets you just sort samples in three different game modes Zen mode

“Peacefully sort samples, for as long as you’d like, consequence-free. No time limit and one random work task using settings you choose.” Players can configure what sorting rules to play with Challenge mode

“Sort samples, but there’s a limit on how many you can get wrong before you’re out. Your manager will change the rules at random based on settings you choose” Players can configure what sorting rules are available to show up at rules A high score shows your top 10 best results Daily Sort

“Play a different challenge each day from the same starting point. Complex, changing rules and a limit on mistakes. Work hard for your daily high score and steak record. See your all time highest daily challenge score. A streak system that shows how many days in a row you’ve done your daily challenge.



Full List of Fixes

Spoilers appear \[ within brackets, italicised and struck through ]!