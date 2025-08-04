 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19469934 Edited 4 August 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • added option to choose between DX11 and DX12 - before launching the game, a window will let you pick which version to use. DX12 improves performance on stronger PCs but could crash on weaker setups. If you previously added launch commands like "-dx11" in Steam properties, we recommend clearing that field
  • fixed order packages disappearing when placed on moving vehicles in traffic
  • improved tooltip and button display
  • minor performance tweaks related to the appearance of some elements
  • fixed a bug where language change showed incorrect value in settings


That’s not all!

By the end of this week, a new car will arrive in the game.



What do you think, which model will it be? ;)

💬 Let us know what you think on Steam and Discord!





We’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/




PS. Have you seen the upcoming title Car Rental Simulator? Check out the latest devlogs and add it to your wishlist!

