- added option to choose between DX11 and DX12 - before launching the game, a window will let you pick which version to use. DX12 improves performance on stronger PCs but could crash on weaker setups. If you previously added launch commands like "-dx11" in Steam properties, we recommend clearing that field
- fixed order packages disappearing when placed on moving vehicles in traffic
- improved tooltip and button display
- minor performance tweaks related to the appearance of some elements
- fixed a bug where language change showed incorrect value in settings
That’s not all!By the end of this week, a new car will arrive in the game.
What do you think, which model will it be? ;)
