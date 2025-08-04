🛠 Patch Notes:

added option to choose between DX11 and DX12 - before launching the game, a window will let you pick which version to use. DX12 improves performance on stronger PCs but could crash on weaker setups. If you previously added launch commands like "-dx11" in Steam properties, we recommend clearing that field



fixed order packages disappearing when placed on moving vehicles in traffic



improved tooltip and button display



minor performance tweaks related to the appearance of some elements



fixed a bug where language change showed incorrect value in settings



That’s not all!

