All issues from the weekend with the main building (upgrades being reverted, rooms changed, room levels in co-op, etc.) should be fixed!

If you experienced those issues please load your save from early Monday/Thursday (depending on your time zone) or earlier!



- Fixed loading of quest tasks for: cleaning up locations and buying items.

- Fixed loading room levels for clients.

- Fixed multiplayer notifications not showing up correctly when not being able to connect.

- Fixed finishing intervention after resetting player position.