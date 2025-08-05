 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19469888 Edited 5 August 2025 – 10:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
All issues from the weekend with the main building (upgrades being reverted, rooms changed, room levels in co-op, etc.) should be fixed!
If you experienced those issues please load your save from early Monday/Thursday (depending on your time zone) or earlier!

- Fixed loading of quest tasks for: cleaning up locations and buying items.
- Fixed loading room levels for clients.
- Fixed multiplayer notifications not showing up correctly when not being able to connect.
- Fixed finishing intervention after resetting player position.

Changed files in this update

