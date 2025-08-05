Hi, Survivors!

A bit of good news today - we’ve just released Hotfix 1.0.1 to tackle some of the biggest issues reported after launch.

Here's what it addresses:

✅ Save loss issue is (hopefully) fixed

With this update, your saves should now safely sync with Steam Cloud, even if the game closes unexpectedly.

And remember - if this has happened to you, we are here for you! Come by our Discord and we’ll recover your save: Steam Community .

✅ No more getting stuck in buildings

You can no longer get trapped inside a structure if you're standing in its preview (ghost) form while it's being built.

✅ Determination VIII & IX achievements

These should now track progress correctly for everyone.

✅ Anti-aliasing option now works

Disabling anti-aliasing in the settings now correctly takes effect.

✅ Manual Aim label removed

We’ve removed the “not recommended” tag next to the Manual Aim setting - it’s working well enough now that we’re confident in letting you decide for yourself. (It’s cosmetic only, nothing about the system changed.)

✅ Credits added

We’ve updated the in-game credits and want to sincerely apologize to our team members whose names were missing before 😅 Thank you for your work - and your patience.

What’s next?

We’re actively working on a fix for the crash issues caused by the latest NVIDIA driver update. Thank you for your patience - we know how frustrating this is. In the meantime, you can find a temporary workaround here:

Steam Thread: Fatal Error after updating drivers

We’re also gathering feedback on what you’d like us to focus on next. Balance changes? New content? More QoL improvements? We want to hear what’s important to you!

We hope this hotfix makes your experience smoother 😊 Let us know if the game works better for you now!

~Dark Point Games Team