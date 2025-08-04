Thank you to everyone who has purchased and supported the game.
We’ve just released a content update that includes improved door icons and an in-game map you can discover as you explore.
We're still working on additional content to make the game even better. Constructive and positive feedback is always welcome — we truly listen and evaluate it carefully.
Thank you again for supporting this small indie team.
Just to share a bit more: currently, 2 out of the 3 core developers are actively working on the project full-time.
Patch 1.1.4 hotfix & Update Contents
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3443591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update