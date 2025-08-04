Thank you to everyone who has purchased and supported the game.

We’ve just released a content update that includes improved door icons and an in-game map you can discover as you explore.

We're still working on additional content to make the game even better. Constructive and positive feedback is always welcome — we truly listen and evaluate it carefully.



Thank you again for supporting this small indie team.

Just to share a bit more: currently, 2 out of the 3 core developers are actively working on the project full-time.