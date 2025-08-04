 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19469802 Edited 4 August 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you to everyone who has purchased and supported the game.
We’ve just released a content update that includes improved door icons and an in-game map you can discover as you explore.
We're still working on additional content to make the game even better. Constructive and positive feedback is always welcome — we truly listen and evaluate it carefully.

Thank you again for supporting this small indie team.
Just to share a bit more: currently, 2 out of the 3 core developers are actively working on the project full-time.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3443591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link