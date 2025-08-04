You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 1.0.0.3

-Fixed the problem with labyrinth token going below zero.

-Fixed the problem with Boss Rush difficulty selection.

-Fixed the problem with Lab Enhancers.

-Fixed the problem with Underworld modifiers.

-Decreased the spread of loot.

-Fixed the problem with Voidance.

-Fixed the challenger mark out of bounds problem.

-Fixed the problem with Challenger Events.

-Added boss moves to campaign.

-Increased the effect of Map Level on enemy damage and health.

-Adjusted the damages of Champion Bosses, Major Bosses and Dragons.

-You can't create status effects on Dragons anymore, just like Champion and Major bosses.

-Decreased the bounty hunter trade material drops from bounties.

-Fixed the problem with cooldown reduction relics.

-Fixed the problem with Refresh map skill.

-Adjusted the damage of boss area traps and mayhem traps.