Shades of Rayna Update 1.0.0.3
-Fixed the problem with labyrinth token going below zero.
-Fixed the problem with Boss Rush difficulty selection.
-Fixed the problem with Lab Enhancers.
-Fixed the problem with Underworld modifiers.
-Decreased the spread of loot.
-Fixed the problem with Voidance.
-Fixed the challenger mark out of bounds problem.
-Fixed the problem with Challenger Events.
-Added boss moves to campaign.
-Increased the effect of Map Level on enemy damage and health.
-Adjusted the damages of Champion Bosses, Major Bosses and Dragons.
-You can't create status effects on Dragons anymore, just like Champion and Major bosses.
-Decreased the bounty hunter trade material drops from bounties.
-Fixed the problem with cooldown reduction relics.
-Fixed the problem with Refresh map skill.
-Adjusted the damage of boss area traps and mayhem traps.
