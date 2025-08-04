- Converted the Magellan Class loading screen to be a proper 3D environment instead of a slideshow of images.
- Updated the Loading Screen text widget to be a 3D object instead of a 2D overlay.
- Started using Epic's new Gameplay Message Subsystem for managing global events instead of a third party plugin (another plugin deleted, yay!).
- Completely overhauled the loading sequence for the Magellan Class, with improved code and a more realistic sequence of events for the ship construction.
- Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.6.
- Improved the fade-to-black which transitions the player from the Main Menu to the Loading Screen.
- Improved galactic sector generation times, reducing it from ~30ms to only ~3-5ms per sector.
- Optimised the lighting optimisation. It now uses extended mesh bounds to decide light visibility instead of invisible spheres (which break Lumen).
- Updated all of the lights in the game to support Lumen and MegaLights properly, with a view to enabling those features soon.
- Fixed a corrupt blueprint that was preventing the ship from receiving inputs.
- Fixed some issues with the player character that was preventing VR compatibility.
- Added a VR character with full body IK.
- Added widget interaction to the right VR hand. The touch point is just above the index finger. Not sure why it's straying from the bone yet.
Development Build 0.226.0.2
