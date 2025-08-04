 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19469498 Edited 4 August 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Converted the Magellan Class loading screen to be a proper 3D environment instead of a slideshow of images.
  • Updated the Loading Screen text widget to be a 3D object instead of a 2D overlay.
  • Started using Epic's new Gameplay Message Subsystem for managing global events instead of a third party plugin (another plugin deleted, yay!).
  • Completely overhauled the loading sequence for the Magellan Class, with improved code and a more realistic sequence of events for the ship construction.
  • Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.6.
  • Improved the fade-to-black which transitions the player from the Main Menu to the Loading Screen.
  • Improved galactic sector generation times, reducing it from ~30ms to only ~3-5ms per sector.
  • Optimised the lighting optimisation. It now uses extended mesh bounds to decide light visibility instead of invisible spheres (which break Lumen).
  • Updated all of the lights in the game to support Lumen and MegaLights properly, with a view to enabling those features soon.
  • Fixed a corrupt blueprint that was preventing the ship from receiving inputs.
  • Fixed some issues with the player character that was preventing VR compatibility.
  • Added a VR character with full body IK.
  • Added widget interaction to the right VR hand. The touch point is just above the index finger. Not sure why it's straying from the bone yet.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2957291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link