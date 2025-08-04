Dfiance is now LIVE on Steam!

We’re officially launching — and the battlefield is open to everyone. Whether you're a returning player or just jumping in, now's the perfect time to build your deck, join the fight, and climb the ranks.

Throughout this launch week, we’ll be joined by various streamers showcasing gameplay, strategies, and chaos — so stay tuned and drop by if you want to learn or just watch the action unfold.

A few quick notes:

– The Mac version will be available sometime next week.

– Account linking between browser and Steam will arrive in an upcoming patch — allowing current players to transfer their progress.

Thanks for being here. We'll see you on the battlefield!