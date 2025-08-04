Highlights of v21.5.1:
- Optimized IPTV database parsing, now 20-50% faster
- Enhanced keyboard shortcut (F1) dialog
- Fixed window order glitches
- Quality of life enhancements
- Bug fixes
Full changelog:
Legend :
"*" = New
"+" = Change
"-" = Fix
+ I changed how the trial version works by removing the view time limits
entirely. Zoom Player is now limited to running for 20 days after a
fresh install, letting you know how many days remain on each run.
+ Optimized the IPTV M3U parsing and overall load time by 20-50%
depending on the playlist size.
+ The IPTV window should open faster when using playlists with 1000's
of different groups.
+ I've enhanced the keyboard shortcut help dialog (Press "F1" to show)
to allow filtering of the keyboard shortcut list, making it much
easier and faster to find what you're looking for.
+ Closing and re-opening the IPTV window after playing an archive
(catchup) program restores the currently playing program into view.
+ Small enhancements to Zoom Player's Install Center experience,
making it easier to cancel downloads and showing clearer messaging.
+ The OSD time/date display (Alt+Ctrl+"D" keyboard shortcut) will
now switch automatically between the 12H AM/PM and 24H time formats
based on the Windows setting which you can easily change in Windows
regional settings.
- Using the "MPC Audio Renderer" component as the audio renderer could
have triggered a freeze if no audio devices were actually installed
on the PC.
- Playing an IPTV stream containing Unicode characters in the name
could have resulted in "????" characters displaying as the title.
- Even though the IPTV's fix Player API encoding setting was disabled,
it still got applied in some cases, causing properly encoded non-
English characters and Emoji to appear as question marks.
- Fixed a bug where if the playlist or equalizer windows were open,
clicking on another application would send Zoom Player to the back
of all currently opened windows applications or mess with the
magnetize state.
- Fixed a case where pressing the play button on Modern UI with
the playlist window visible could cause the Modern UI overlay to
disappear behind the player window, making it inaccessible until
hidden by timeout or triggered through a keyboard shortcut.
- In trial mode, the "please upgrade" window could appear in a
different monitor than the player window.
Changed files in this update