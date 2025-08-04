New Features 🌟

- Explore a perilous new area filled with challenges and rewards! 🗺️ New Faction Mounts - Ride in style with unique mounts for your faction. 🐎



Bank Tab Purchases - Expand your item storage by purchasing additional bank tabs. 💰



- Available for Druids and Wizards, adding new strategic depth. 🧙 Stackable Items - Savage Blood, Old Dragon Spine, Glowing Spine of War, and Waterstone of the Ancients can now stack in your inventory. 📦



Balance Changes ⚖️

health slightly reduced for a more balanced encounter. 💪 Open-world mobs won’t attack if you’re 15+ levels above them, but they will attack if you’re gathering or mining nearby. ⚒️



attack if you’re gathering or mining nearby. ⚒️ Increased Spawn Probability for Sylvaron and Karnok . 🦄



and . 🦄 Slightly Decreased EXP for Tier 1 gathering/mining activities. 🌿



Cleric Spells Buffed:

Divine Shield , Fortitude , Mystic Protection , and Aegolism are now AoE spells with increased mana costs. Mystic Protection also gains increased Magic Resistance (MR). 🛡️





Druid Spells Buffed:

Nature’s Bulwark , Spirit of Bear , Spirit of Wolf , and Wildgrowth are now AoE spells with increased mana costs. Spirit of Wolf also has increased speed. 🐺





Wizard Spell Buffed:

Shield of the Arcane is now an AoE spell with increased mana cost and MR. 🪄





Mercenary Changes:

Price increases with each veteran level. 💸

Added a message showing hiring cost when gold is insufficient. 📜





Resist Gear:

Increased stats for all resist gear. 🛠️

Added new disease resist gear . 🦠





Braldur Stonefist loot drop rate increased. 🎁



loot drop rate increased. 🎁 Scrolls Updated:

Fire Nova Scroll now deals fire damage. 🔥

Witherbing Scroll now deals disease damage. 🤢





Bug Fixes 🐛

Fixed a bug when selling a house. 🏠



/ veteran skills not working correctly. 🏃 Fixed resists not mitigating DoT damage. 🛡️



Fixed multiplayer bug allowing players to hire more mercenaries than intended. 🤝



monster skill having a 0s cooldown (now 0.5s). 🔨 Fixed mobs using special skills too early in combat. ⚡



Quality of Life ✨

Improved Skillbar cooldown text for better readability. ⏳



Improved Low-Level Quest Icons with better color visibility. 🗺️



Greetings, adventurers! The v0.8.0 update foris now live, bringing a ton of exciting new features, balance changes, and bug fixes to enhance your journey. Dive into the, enjoy improved gameplay mechanics, and explore new ways to strengthen your character.Thank you for your continued support, heroes! Grab your gear, rally your allies, and conquer the. Share your feedback in the discussions, and let us know your epic adventures! ~ The🧙‍♂️