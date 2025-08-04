New Gameplay: Imperial Fortress and Battlefield levels now available.
Bug Fix: Heat zones not dynamically displayed when building a brazier.
Bug Fix: Ant nests stuck against walls could cause the game to crash at the start of each game.
Bug Fix: Green borders on some facilities not disappearing properly when duplicating them.
Bug Fix: Ranged troops not responding promptly to return and move commands.
