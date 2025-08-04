 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19469310 Edited 4 August 2025 – 11:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Gameplay: Imperial Fortress and Battlefield levels now available.
Bug Fix: Heat zones not dynamically displayed when building a brazier.
Bug Fix: Ant nests stuck against walls could cause the game to crash at the start of each game.
Bug Fix: Green borders on some facilities not disappearing properly when duplicating them.
Bug Fix: Ranged troops not responding promptly to return and move commands.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link