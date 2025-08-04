- Fixed some spell hover texts that were missing, concerning Meteor, Nurture, Energy Well, Specters and Spikes and Sunspot!
- Meteor now causes fire or earth damage, it is random!
- Added new skills Light Bonus, Dark Bonus, Nature Bonus and Ice Bonus to provide boosts to the new spells.
- The monster power called Dent Armor has been changed so that the effects are more potent. This power will lower your armor value for up to 20seconds, making you easier to damage.
- From level 2 onwards if you are running out of energy you will find you auto-use food in your inventory (not limited to power bar) and don`t have to manually use it.
- Using items from your inventory and even the auto-food use feature now show an animated icon to represent the item that was used.
- Changed the behavior of the Swords and Daggers skills. These now provide a random additional attack versus an additional damage bonus.
Version 1.14 contains the following additions and changes:
