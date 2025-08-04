Hello magic innkeepers, 💕

The day is finally here, Magic Inn is officially out in Early Access! We’ve been working on this magical journey for the past 4 years, and we’re beyond excited to finally share it with you.

We apologize that Magic Inn has been delayed two times. We want to take a moment to express our appreciation to everyone who’s been with us patiently. We’re a small team of three people, and this is our very first game. Looking back, we were probably too ambitious to accurately assess our capability.

To be honest, there're still features we don't have time to add, improve, and polish. But we believe the new journey has just begun and we’ll continue developing the game toward the vision we had when we first started.

Controller Support

Controller support is nearly finished. We just need 2–3 more days for final testing to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Discord

We have an amazing community where players exchange ideas, report bugs, and even brainstorm with us devs! This community-driven development makes the process endlessly fun and fulfilling. We would like to invite you to be one of our family members too.

Magic Inn Discord

Bugs Report and Gameplay FAQ Tips

Scroll down please, we wrote all the information in our last post.

Thank you for believing in us. I can’t wait to hear what you think of Magic Inn! 🪄

With love,

Magic Inn Dev Team