Hello everyone, patch 0.18.006 is here.
-Fixed the Halo weapon not damaging properly. This was actually affecting many other stuff, so if you see anything gets overpowered after this patch let me know.
-Fixed the Swarm Cloud not triggering Corrosive damage effects.
-Added a max level available indicator to the workbench screen.
-Fixed the memory issue caused by green goo puddles. This might be actually one of the reasons people get more crashes after threat level 3 as Jaya spawns bunch of them leading to memory corruption.
-Removed the Chain Lightning and Hunter's Mark from the game for now. I think they've been causing some of the crashes and a bit tricky to solve right now.
-Crashes caused by Surge, Disc, Arc and Swarm Nodes should be fixed.
That being said, there are still memory leak issues in the game, leading to crashes after a while, taking Steam down with itself.
Monitoring your memory spikes and builds up with Steam performance overlay might be helpful, and best remedy to this right now is resetting your PC after sessions.
Working on reducing the memory leak but it takes time.
You can send your crash logs to the info@massivehug.xyz
You can find them here => Users/[username]/AppData/Local/Temp/Massive Hug/Demon Hunt/Crashes
I'm trying the fixes first on the "open test" branch before sending them to the main branch.
And there is a pinned post on the Steam discussion, you can hop in anytime.
Also you can opt in to previous build too from library right click >= properties >= beta
I'm seeing all your issues and will come with a fix in due time, like controller issues some people are having.
Thank you
0.18.006
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update