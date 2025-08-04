Display Settings

You can now adjust Exposure from Graphics Settings

HDRI Profiles + Display Gamma added to VPIN display settings

Anaglyph 3D feature added to VPIN Cabinet Display Setup



Full Xbox Controller Support



Keybinds

You can now set also keyboard and mouse keys to VPIN keybinds.

Possibility to reset keybinds to default added.



Window focus fixed when starting VPIN Mode

The game window now receives focus correctly after a VPIN quick launch, and you no longer need to click the mouse to start the game.



SSF Configuration

Now correctly saves and loads Side Surround and Rear Exciter Channel settings



Cabinet reset fixed



+ other reported bugs fixed