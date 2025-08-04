 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19469002
Update notes via Steam Community
Display Settings 
You can now adjust Exposure from Graphics Settings 
HDRI Profiles + Display Gamma added to VPIN display settings
Anaglyph 3D feature added to VPIN Cabinet Display Setup

Full Xbox Controller Support  

Keybinds 
You can now set also keyboard and mouse keys to VPIN keybinds.  
Possibility to reset keybinds to default added. 

Window focus fixed when starting VPIN Mode 
The game window now receives focus correctly after a VPIN quick launch, and you no longer need to click the mouse to start the game.

SSF Configuration 
Now correctly saves and loads Side Surround and Rear Exciter Channel settings

Cabinet reset fixed 

+ other reported bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3699651
