Display Settings
You can now adjust Exposure from Graphics Settings
HDRI Profiles + Display Gamma added to VPIN display settings
Anaglyph 3D feature added to VPIN Cabinet Display Setup
Full Xbox Controller Support
Keybinds
You can now set also keyboard and mouse keys to VPIN keybinds.
Possibility to reset keybinds to default added.
Window focus fixed when starting VPIN Mode
The game window now receives focus correctly after a VPIN quick launch, and you no longer need to click the mouse to start the game.
SSF Configuration
Now correctly saves and loads Side Surround and Rear Exciter Channel settings
Cabinet reset fixed
+ other reported bugs fixed
Early Access Hotfix 04/08/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 3699651
