2025/8/4 Patch Notes
Updated Earthion game to Version 2.0.1 (which fixes in-game bugs)
Fixed Windows icon on program
Fixed Steam Language detection
Fixed crash when using integer screen scale and reducing window size below 100%
Input system selection (Steam Input/Raw Input) setting is now preserved
Keyboard configuration has been refined
Fixed Difficulty Achievements not being triggered
Fixed numerous audio issues
Earthion Version 2.0.1 Patch Notes
Fixed issue of subweapons becoming unusable
Fixed issue of subweapons occasionally not displaying correctly
Fixed issue of game freezing after inputting password
Fixed issue of sound effects not playing after selecting Continue
Adjusted enemy bullets to be more easily visible
Adjusted three pixels in the second half of Stage 2
Start can now be pressed when selecting Continue
Can skip Countdown by pressing Start (Only in Automatic Mode)
Changed files in this update