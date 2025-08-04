 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19468996 Edited 4 August 2025 – 13:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2025/8/4 Patch Notes

  • Updated Earthion game to Version 2.0.1 (which fixes in-game bugs)

  • Fixed Windows icon on program

  • Fixed Steam Language detection

  • Fixed crash when using integer screen scale and reducing window size below 100%

  • Input system selection (Steam Input/Raw Input) setting is now preserved

  • Keyboard configuration has been refined

  • Fixed Difficulty Achievements not being triggered

  • Fixed numerous audio issues

Earthion Version 2.0.1 Patch Notes

  • Fixed issue of subweapons becoming unusable

  • Fixed issue of subweapons occasionally not displaying correctly

  • Fixed issue of game freezing after inputting password

  • Fixed issue of sound effects not playing after selecting Continue

  • Adjusted enemy bullets to be more easily visible

  • Adjusted three pixels in the second half of Stage 2

  • Start can now be pressed when selecting Continue

  • Can skip Countdown by pressing Start (Only in Automatic Mode)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3597581
