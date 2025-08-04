New features and improvements:
- Mushkin become bored after a while without parties
- Forager countdown timer added to the UI
- Players have control on when parties end, giving them a bit of breathing room and time to play mini games
- Added rythm mini game to Mushkin
- Added glossary to the Book
- Added bottom panel buttons for quick Npc access
- The rainbow shader has been polished
- Added missing damage visuals on defense Mushkin + projectiles support
Bug fixes:
- Notifications Visual bug
- Foragers despawn while foraging will not despawn foragers
- Side panel closes without properly opening
- Backgroung music doesn't loop
- Nutrient producers progress bar going the wrong way
- Timers not paused on party days
