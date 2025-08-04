New features and improvements:

- Mushkin become bored after a while without parties

- Forager countdown timer added to the UI

- Players have control on when parties end, giving them a bit of breathing room and time to play mini games

- Added rythm mini game to Mushkin

- Added glossary to the Book

- Added bottom panel buttons for quick Npc access

- The rainbow shader has been polished

- Added missing damage visuals on defense Mushkin + projectiles support



Bug fixes:

- Notifications Visual bug

- Foragers despawn while foraging will not despawn foragers

- Side panel closes without properly opening

- Backgroung music doesn't loop

- Nutrient producers progress bar going the wrong way

- Timers not paused on party days