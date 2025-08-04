 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19468861 Edited 4 August 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New features and improvements:
- Mushkin become bored after a while without parties
- Forager countdown timer added to the UI
- Players have control on when parties end, giving them a bit of breathing room and time to play mini games
- Added rythm mini game to Mushkin
- Added glossary to the Book
- Added bottom panel buttons for quick Npc access
- The rainbow shader has been polished
- Added missing damage visuals on defense Mushkin + projectiles support

Bug fixes:
- Notifications Visual bug
- Foragers despawn while foraging will not despawn foragers
- Side panel closes without properly opening
- Backgroung music doesn't loop
- Nutrient producers progress bar going the wrong way
- Timers not paused on party days

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3711391
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3711392
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link