Big thanks to our amazing community for sticking with us and helping Plains of Pain grow with every update.
Patch Notes:
- Fixed: Unable to split item stacks while the barter window is open.
- Added: A TOS crew now spawns after the TOS truck is destroyed.
- Fixed: Desert Yeti no longer fails to grant XP when killed.
- Fixed: Desert Yeti now correctly displays its name above the health bar.
- Fixed: The 3D death marker is now properly removed when reached.
- Fixed: Vehicle control rebinding now works as expected.
- Fixed: Inventory UI now refreshes correctly when changing unit settings.
- Added: Visual sorting for inventory slots to improve clarity.
We appreciate you — and we wish you a strong start to the new week out there in the wasteland!
