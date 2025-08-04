 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19468773 Edited 4 August 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve been working through the weekend to bring you this small patch right as the new week begins.
Big thanks to our amazing community for sticking with us and helping Plains of Pain grow with every update.

Patch Notes:
  • Fixed: Unable to split item stacks while the barter window is open.
  • Added: A TOS crew now spawns after the TOS truck is destroyed.
  • Fixed: Desert Yeti no longer fails to grant XP when killed.
  • Fixed: Desert Yeti now correctly displays its name above the health bar.
  • Fixed: The 3D death marker is now properly removed when reached.
  • Fixed: Vehicle control rebinding now works as expected.
  • Fixed: Inventory UI now refreshes correctly when changing unit settings.
  • Added: Visual sorting for inventory slots to improve clarity.

We appreciate you — and we wish you a strong start to the new week out there in the wasteland!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2218971
