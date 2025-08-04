Fixed: Unable to split item stacks while the barter window is open.



A TOS crew now spawns after the TOS truck is destroyed.



Desert Yeti no longer fails to grant XP when killed.



Desert Yeti now correctly displays its name above the health bar.



The 3D death marker is now properly removed when reached.



Vehicle control rebinding now works as expected.



Inventory UI now refreshes correctly when changing unit settings.



Visual sorting for inventory slots to improve clarity.



We’ve been working through the weekend to bring you this small patch right as the new week begins.to our amazing community for sticking with us and helpinggrow with every update.We appreciate you — and we wish you a strong start to the new week out there in the wasteland!