 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19468770 Edited 4 August 2025 – 10:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The camera was still rotating slowly even at maximum speed. This has been fixed.

The maximum value in Camera Settings > Camera Sensitivity is now 50 instead of 20. It is increasing by 5 increments.

Thank you for your support.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Captain Bones Content Depot 951821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link