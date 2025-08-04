The camera was still rotating slowly even at maximum speed. This has been fixed.
The maximum value in Camera Settings > Camera Sensitivity is now 50 instead of 20. It is increasing by 5 increments.
Thank you for your support.
Hotfix - 1.1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Captain Bones Content Depot 951821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update