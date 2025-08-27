Hi there PowerBeatsVR community!
We are very happy to be able to bring you our newest update - version 4.4.0 - which contains a lot improvements and an additional Add-On!
💪 DISCO ENVIRONMENT
We've listened to your feedback and have included another fully fledged environment (not only a skybox): The Disco!
Enjoy smashing records while watching people dance to the music, flashing lights and all.
We hope you'll enjoy it!
🎵 GAME CHANGES
We've also worked on improving the game itself :-)
🛠️ Improvements
- Support for bHaptics hardware
- Easier identification of song difficulty
- Long filenames now scroll for better visibility
- Playlist songs can be skipped from the pause menu
- Playlists can now start or continue from a selected song
- Lists can be scrolled with thumb sticks
- Corrected wording in several languages for improved clarity
🛠️ Bug Fixes
- Major performance increase in leaderboard display
- Several minor issues fixed
💪 Thank you for being a part of our journey. Let's keep moving and grooving together!
Stay fit, stay motivated!
Team PowerBeatsVR
