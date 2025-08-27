Hi there PowerBeatsVR community!

We are very happy to be able to bring you our newest update - version 4.4.0 - which contains a lot improvements and an additional Add-On!

💪 DISCO ENVIRONMENT

We've listened to your feedback and have included another fully fledged environment (not only a skybox): The Disco!

Enjoy smashing records while watching people dance to the music, flashing lights and all.

We hope you'll enjoy it!

🎵 GAME CHANGES

We've also worked on improving the game itself :-)

🛠️ Improvements

- Support for bHaptics hardware

- Easier identification of song difficulty

- Long filenames now scroll for better visibility

- Playlist songs can be skipped from the pause menu

- Playlists can now start or continue from a selected song

- Lists can be scrolled with thumb sticks

- Corrected wording in several languages for improved clarity

🛠️ Bug Fixes

- Major performance increase in leaderboard display

- Several minor issues fixed

💪 Thank you for being a part of our journey. Let's keep moving and grooving together!

Stay fit, stay motivated!

Team PowerBeatsVR