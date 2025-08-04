🔔 A New Update is Here! 🔔
We’ve been working hard — and we’re finally ready to share everything new in the latest version of the game! 🎉
✨ What’s New:
🔧 Game engine upgraded — now smoother, faster, and more reliable!
🐞 Key bugs fixed — making gameplay more stable
🚀 Performance optimized on all devices
🎮 New gameplay features added — more action and excitement!
📋 Main menu redesigned — stylish and user-friendly
⚙️ Settings improved — more ways to customize your game
🌐 And most importantly — we’ve added support for even more languages!
🇫🇷 French, 🇩🇪 German, 🇮🇹 Italian, 🇪🇸 Spanish (Spain), 🇵🇹 Portuguese (Portugal), 🇧🇷 Portuguese (Brazil), 🇳🇱 Dutch, 🇨🇿 Czech, 🇷🇴 Romanian, 🇧🇬 Bulgarian, 🇸🇪 Swedish, 🇫🇮 Finnish, 🇳🇴 Norwegian, 🇩🇰 Danish, 🇮🇩 Indonesian, 🇮🇱 Hebrew, 🇮🇳 Hindi, 🇬🇷 Greek, 🇻🇳 Vietnamese, 🇹🇭 Thai, 🇪🇸 Spanish (Latin America), and more!
📢 With this update, the game is now truly multilingual — players from around the world can enjoy it in their native language!
Thank you for your continued support — it’s what keeps us going! 💖
We’d love to hear your thoughts on this update! 🙌
Changed files in this update