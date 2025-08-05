Dear OverRiders, Greetings!



Thank you for your unwavering passion and feedback! After intensive development, OverRider Version 0.6.0 is now officially live!

This update focuses on improving the early-game experience and in-run build depth, along with a wide range of new content and system overhauls. Here's what's new:

Core Rework: 「Override-Cores」 & 「Enhancement-Chips」

Nearly all \[ Override-Cores ] and \[Enhancement-Chips] have been redesigned, featuring updated effects and improved synergy.

30+ new \[Override-Cores] have been added, offering greater build diversity.

30+ new \[Enhancement-Chips], including a powerful new category: \[Pristine Chips] , which can drastically shape your run strategy.

The full build pool now includes over 140 tactical components, including \[Combat-Exensions] — providing greater freedom and strategic possibilities!

Difficulty & Encounter Adjustments

New Difficulty: Hard Mode — a fresh challenge for experienced players.

The previous “Elite Zones” have been replaced with new “Trial Zones” , including: Trial: Override Trial: Block Trial: Deflect Trial: Prime

Standalone Shop Zones have been removed. Shops are now fully integrated into the pre-Boss areas for a smoother game flow.

Reward System & \[Neural Network] Upgrades

Reward distribution has been overhauled with a weighted system, ensuring rewards are more aligned with your current build path.

New: Reward Refresh Mechanic — unlockable via the \[Neural Network] interface, giving players more control over in-run options.

Several \[Neural Network] modules have been adjusted for better balance and synergy.

Boss Overhaul

New Boss: \[Miss Crimson] now replaces the old \[Swam Squad] as a major encounter.

Former \[Wasps] are now elite enemies, while \[Hornets] appear as common units in later stages.

Updated Boss Order : Yokozuna Roxane Miss Crimson Ritsuko Nitta



Override Core Activation

All equipped Override Cores now fully activate upon ONE triggering, removing the need for multiple Override uses to power them up.

Skill Module Adjustments

The 「Skill Module」 Unlocking system has been removed . All character skills are now available from the start of a run.

「Trait Upgrades」 are now character-specific upgrades , and may appear in reward chests at the end of each area.

「Evolution Modules」 remain unchanged in both mechanics and availability.

Character Enhancement System Returns

The Attribute Enhancement System is back!

You can now upgrade special stats to permanently boost your combat capabilities across runs.

Other Improvements

Enemies now have a chance to drop Data-Coins upon defeat.

Talent: “Coin Drop Rate” has been adjusted to increase additional drop chance .

Drone AI Behavior has been improved — drones now auto-target and attack enemies without manual input.

The original “→ + Skill” input has been replaced with a Secondary Skill Button :

▸ Default Key: K (Keyboard), RB (Xbox Controller)

New \[Pristine Chips]: Hyper Reassembly — allows players to quickly switch between their original body and acquired body using the secondary skill key. (Requires talent ELBIS mkII to unlock)

Thank You!

Once again, thank you to all our players for being part of this journey! Every bit of feedback and every play session continues to inspire us to make OverRider the best game it can be.

We welcome your thoughts and impressions of the v0.6.0 update — feel free to join the discussion in the Steam Community or leave a comment!

— The OverRider Dev Team