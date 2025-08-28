 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19468617 Edited 28 August 2025 – 00:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A few improvements to be up to date with the newly released Nintendo Switch version:

  • Sunglasses setting now properly saves

  • New bounce sound that is more perceivable on lower quality speakers

  • Zoomed in closer on 6+ player lobby

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1653191
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1653192
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1653193
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link