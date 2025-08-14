Hi Farmers,



Coral Island 1.2 (The Multiplayer & Romance Update) is OUT NOW!



Here’s what’s new:

Multiplayer Gameplay

Co-op Fieldwork: Share resources and daily chores with friends!

Co-op Farming: Grow crops, expand your farms, and build bigger barns together.

Co-op Exploration: Dive into the ocean, explore the mines, and uncover secrets of the Cave of Memories as a team!

Co-op Rivalries: Compete in fun festival mini-games and see who’s the ultimate farmer.

Co-op Marriage: Ready to take the next step? You can now marry another player!

Multiplayer System (Co-op)

A new Co-op Menu is available on the Title Screen.

You can Host a Game or Join a Game .

When creating a multiplayer game, you can customize gameplay and server settings.

Once in-game, use the Party Management menu (from the Pause Menu) to manage your group.

Friends can join using a code or via Invite Friends on your platform.

Guests will create their characters after joining the room.

As the host, you’ll be able to manage players, view their characters, and more through the Party Management menu.

Multiplayer Game Settings

Host can adjust the settings to suit the group preferences!

Gameplay Settings

Profit Margin: Adjust how much profit you earn.

Money Style: Shared Money: One pool of money for all players. Separate Money: Each player has their own funds.

Debris Health: Change how many hits it takes to clear.

Server Settings

Cross-play: Toggle cross-platform play on or off.

Invite Mode: Code Only . Code + Friend Invite .



Decor Mode

Owner Only : Only house owners can enter Decor Mode.

Host Only : Only the host can enter Decor Mode.

Everyone: All players can enter Decor Mode in any home.

Architect Mode

Everyone .

Host Only.

Multiplayer In-Game Chat and UI

Chat System: Talk with friends during co-op play.

Player Status Display: Shows player names, stamina, and connection quality.

Overhead Name Tags: Identify others easily.

Map UI: Check player locations and names.

Journal UI: Added Best Daily Earning in the Journal.

Barn and Coop UI: Ownership details are now displayed on buildings and ranch animals (Multiplayer only).

Item Sharing Features

Open the same chest together and share its contents.

Drop items on the ground for others to pick up as floaties. (also available in Single Player!)

Multiplayer Quests

Shared Quests : Everyone contributes to the same goal.

Separate Quests: Unique to each player.

Multiplayer Relationships

Heart levels and relationships with NPCs are tracked per player.

Everyone can romance NPCs individually, but you may only marry one NPC.

Marriage Between Players

Players can now marry each other in multiplayer mode.

To propose, give a Diamond Ring (Multiplayer)--available at the Blacksmith for 5,000 coins.

Married players can also have children.

Global Improvements (Single-Player & Multiplayer)

NPCs & Romance:

All romanceable NPCs now go up to heart level 15.

Level 11-15 are unlocked after marriage.

New spooky outfits for NPCs and kids during the Spooky Festival.

Gym outfits for NPCs who work out.

Revamped Romance Progression:

New Relationship Progression: Heart-Locking System We’re adding more depth and meaning to your relationships with a Heart-Locking system! Now, advancing your relationship isn’t just about reaching the right heart level—it’s also about creating memorable moments along the way. Here’s how it works: Heart Level 1–5 : Hangout events unlock between levels 2-4. Watch all of them to reach level 6. Heart Level 6–8 : Things are getting serious! More hangouts unlock. Complete all events to reach level 9. Heart Level 9–10 : Love is in the air. Four final heart events appear. Finish all before you can propose with the Diamond Ring.



New Relationship UI: The new relationship UI shows which NPCs have new heart events. Click on an NPC to see if any hangout events are available.



Post-Marriage Cutscenes:

Heart Level 12 unlocks special post-marriage cutscenes that explore life beyond the wedding.

There are also new post-marriage hangout events for each romanceable character.

Hangout System:

New hangout cutscenes have been added for all romanceable characters.

Festivals:

Added a picnic state to the Tree Planting Festival (after completing all areas).

Added notifications for Winter Festival start and end.

Ranching:

Barns and coops can now be upgraded to level 3.

Winter:

Winter assets have been revamped. Winter looks even better now!

Journal:

Added a new Best Daily Earning record (Multiplayer only).

Sounds:

Added SFX for:

Unlocking heart tiers.

Animations in the Town Rank Pause UI.

Cow Suit jingle.

Eating Wellness Fruit and Stamina Fruit.

UI Improvements:

Improved layout for Day End screen.

Updated design for Relationship Heart Events and Hangout Details checkmarks.

Added a new design for Best Daily Earning in the Journal.

Achievements:

Heal the World now unlocks after completing all 24 offerings.

Various Improvements

Ranch animals now show heart emotes when interacted with.

Added various new cutscenes.

The health bar now hides when not in combat.

You can now interact with babies in the crib.

Artisan Machine: All vegetables can now be turned into pickles; fruits into jams.

New map designs for Foggy Area, Deep Forest, and Savannah.

Bonfires now have a toggleable Interact button.

Baroque Rug is now sized 3x3 tiles.

Urgent quest text now changes based on errand type.

B.O.S. slay errands now show monster icons.

Community Reported Bugs and Crashes Fixes

Fixed crash when placing the final items for the Master Slime offering in the Guardian Altar.

Fixed ranch animals floating inside barns.

Fixed tourist boat colliding with the diving pier.

Fixed some items missing from Auto Chests after reloading the game.

Fixed cursor issue preventing the Tree Planting Festival main event from starting.

Fixed Insect House & Fish Pond from mail blueprints disappearing after being placed on the farm.

Fixed the DIY Expert achievement not triggering if you crafted items before version 1.1b.

Fixed being able to place unlimited indoor furniture in decor mode.

Fixed controller issue in Ocean Seed Mixing that crafted Petalia seeds instead of Bluecole seeds.

Fixed solar orbs spawning inside oily roots and the Sea Creature’s jail.

Fixed Lucky Angler always being active when fishing.

Fixed insect and critter traps becoming invisible after festivals.

Fixed some ranch animals becoming invisible after using “Call Animals Out”.

Fixed Guardian Mural cutscene always triggering after certain mural offerings.

Fixed floating rocks and mushrooms in the Cave of Memories.

Fixed Savannah’s cutscene not playing when unlocking it for the first time.

Fixed forage items blocking fast travel.

Fixed getting stuck or only being able to move by dashing after eating Wellness Fruit.

Fixed Fertilizer, Hydro, and Flash not showing up on crops when placed (PlayStation 5).

Fixed black screen after hangout in the Hot Spring (PlayStation 5).

And many more!

