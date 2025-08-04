 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19468528 Edited 4 August 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Tried to fix the broken tiles that happens now and then, seems to happens when Propeller-Head attacks a toy some times.. Makes no sense.. Sorry if this get's you killed

2. Changed some things in the two rooms with the big chains and big cog wheel

Changed files in this update

Depot 3891551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link