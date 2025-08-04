Server Maintenance - August 4th
Asia Server Time: 17:00 - 18:30
UTC Time: 09:00 - 10:30
Optimizations:
Improved Asia server connectivity to reduce frequent disconnections.
Expert Insight Tomes can no longer be used to gain proficiency (now only for Talent upgrades).
Specialization I unlock level for Magical Devices/Armor/Accessories adjusted to Lv.10 (previously Lv.15).
Adjusted dynamic HP mechanics for Fading Isle/Avalon Stronghold bosses (base HP reduced by ~30%).
Improved UI text layout for all languages.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed missing text in some UI elements.
Fixed an issue where player teleport clicks were blocked by stronghold icons.
