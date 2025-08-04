 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19468493 Edited 4 August 2025 – 10:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Server Maintenance - August 4th
Asia Server Time: 17:00 - 18:30
UTC Time: 09:00 - 10:30

Optimizations:

  • Improved Asia server connectivity to reduce frequent disconnections.

  • Expert Insight Tomes can no longer be used to gain proficiency (now only for Talent upgrades).

  • Specialization I unlock level for Magical Devices/Armor/Accessories adjusted to Lv.10 (previously Lv.15).

  • Adjusted dynamic HP mechanics for Fading Isle/Avalon Stronghold bosses (base HP reduced by ~30%).

  • Improved UI text layout for all languages.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed missing text in some UI elements.

  • Fixed an issue where player teleport clicks were blocked by stronghold icons.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2258891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link