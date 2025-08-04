Your unwavering passion and feedback for Stellar Witch continue to inspire us! Patch 1.2.0 brings exciting new features and enhancements to elevate your cosmic battles to new heights.

New Features

Endless Mode Ranking Leaderboard

Compete with players worldwide! A ranking leaderboard has been added to track your performance in Endless Mode.

Damage Meter

Track your combat prowess with a new damage meter, displaying real-time damage output during battles.

Achievements

Two new achievements have been added.

Thank you for fueling the magic of Stellar Witch. Your support drives us to make every starlit adventure unforgettable!