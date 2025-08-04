 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19468436 Edited 4 August 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Your unwavering passion and feedback for Stellar Witch continue to inspire us! Patch 1.2.0 brings exciting new features and enhancements to elevate your cosmic battles to new heights.

New Features

Endless Mode Ranking Leaderboard

  • Compete with players worldwide! A ranking leaderboard has been added to track your performance in Endless Mode.

Damage Meter

  • Track your combat prowess with a new damage meter, displaying real-time damage output during battles.

Achievements

  • Two new achievements have been added.

Thank you for fueling the magic of Stellar Witch. Your support drives us to make every starlit adventure unforgettable!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3822991
