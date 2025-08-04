v6.4.1: In some situations, the post-battle screen would not appear, and the campaign would not continue until the game was restarted.



v6.4.1: Ship icons appeared in front of some UI elements.



v6.4.2: Changed post-battle scene cleanup to address some stability issues.



v6.4.3: Game would sometimes freeze when fighters were ordered to dock while under fire.



Greetings commanders! You may have noticed a few small updates to your battle computers over the past few days. I've been tracking a few rare but annoying freeze bugs that some players have experienced. I'm pleased to report that with the releases over the past few days, and today's release in particular, these issues should be eliminated. Apologies to all commanders who have encountered these issues, and thanks to those that have provided information and bug reports.As always, I'll continue to track bug reports to ensure this space dragon has been slain!Here's a summary of fixes from the last few days:FIXES