As always, I'll continue to track bug reports to ensure this space dragon has been slain!
Here's a summary of fixes from the last few days:
FIXES
- v6.4.1: In some situations, the post-battle screen would not appear, and the campaign would not continue until the game was restarted.
- v6.4.1: Ship icons appeared in front of some UI elements.
- v6.4.2: Changed post-battle scene cleanup to address some stability issues.
- v6.4.3: Game would sometimes freeze when fighters were ordered to dock while under fire.
