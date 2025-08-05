



Greeting's Neighbors!

We know it’s been a little quiet lately — most of the team took a short summer break to rest up and recharge.

However, while most of us were out catching some sun and touching some grass, our very own Erik (whose voice you are familiar with, since he is the announcer in the game) basically held down the fort on his own. Working closely with a lot you over on our discord, (big thanks - you know who you are) he kept on squeezing bugs and doing a ton of other small fixes over the last couple of weeks. While this patch does not contain any big new features, cumulated, it still throws a fair punch.

The update focuses on quality-of-life fixes, balance adjustments, and gameplay polish as well as several long-requested tweaks from the community.



Before we jump into the changes we have to thank Erik and the testers and send him off for a well-deserved break of his own. Consider this patch his mic drop for the summer.



Now, let’s dive into what’s changed:

Features

A system has been added that will remove inactive players from games



Changes



General

Flagpole and various tall structures in front of the yards have been moved to prevent deliveries from bouncing back out into the street

Covered a hole in the terrain in Goodwill Manor

A ladder was moved on the construction site in Paradise cove so both teams can get easy access to the roof

Sunset Villa and Tropical Retreat now contains items you expect to find in a house such as mop, rolling pin and beartraps

While Lelois AI is being worked on a temporary buff have been added to essentials during night that makes them invincible 8 seconds after nighttime starts

Stamina regeneration slowed by 25%

After stamina is drained you can not activate blocking abilities until it has fully recovered. Up from 50% recovered

Trucks no longer discriminate and will destroy and large object placed in their path

Neighbors are now immune to damage for 3 seconds after spawning in the house. Gets removed upon dealing damage or healing other players

If a team falls too far behind in resources they will be given a speed and jump boost while carrying a resource crate. Values depends on difference in resources between the teams





Mary-Jean

Picking locks after activating Echo sight will now reduce the volume of the lockpicking by 60%

Fan of Needles

This perk has been changed to be more in line with the sneaky infiltrator theme of Mary-Jean

When used Mary-Jean will get a buff for 6 seconds increasing her movement speed and jump height. She will not trigger traps during this period and turrets will not target her

Damage reduced from 65->15

Cooldown reduced from 70s -> 60s

No longer slows opponents

Perks/Abilities

Rocket Barrage

Structure damage reduced from 100% -> 25%

Time between shots increased from 0.4s -> 0.5s

Jetpack

Duration reduces from 6s -> 4s

You can now use items while trapped in a jetpack

Item Changes

Lockpicking reward increased from 150 -> 250

The hammer can now be used to repair structures but is a lot less efficient than the wrench

Orange cannon projectiles now have a travelling time

Baseball pitchers will not target players that are inside their yard

Durability has been added to the golfclub, baseball bat and the plunger gun. They will now break after extended use

Plunger gun cooldown increased from 3s -> 9s

\[Gramps] Throw medkit cooldown increased from 10s -> 14s

\[Gramps] Thrown medkit charges reduced from 8 -> 6

Interaction cooldown for medkit increased from 1.5s -> 2.0s

\[Louie] Fireworks friendly fire removed

\[Louie] Firework damage caused to thrower increased from 25% to 50% Close range damage decreased from 38->34 Medium range damage decreased from 28->24 Far range damage decreased from 20->16

Springboard launch velocity of non characters reduced by 25%

\[Doreen] Boxing glove block ability now blocks all incoming damage instead of reducing it

\[PA] Damage from PA's cannon is based of distance similar to how the wrench deals more damage if you hit targets far away

Bug fixes

Getting in extra hits with weapons with animation cancelling should no longer be possible

Fixed a rare crash when players managed to knock themselves out with their own projectiles

Fixed a crash where the shop was accessed after the match finished

The tennis perk should now correctly only affect player damage not overall damage

Repairing structures will not give you and your teammates "Under attack" notifications

Dropping rakes from inventory drops the correct amount and doesn't remove it from your inventory

Doors surrounding the property now have a correct team reference and should show the correct widget

Neutral doors, windows and fences no longer grants money by destroying them

Lockpicking neutral doors and windows no longer grants money

Lockpicking a door or window multiple times will only grant you a reward the first time

The lockpick bought in the shop will now correctly grant you a reward for using it

Baseball pitchers will not target P.A while he is using his Big Bertha special ability

Echo sight will now be removed correctly if MJ dies while it is active

You can no longer hit the ghost of P.A while he is inside his cannon or using his Big Bertha ability

P.A equipment no longer visible while inside cannon or using the Big Bertha ability

Sports Enthusiast perk no longer refreshes and applies a new visual effect every second. Only when number of knocked out teammates change

Fixed shields not being able to block explosions

Knocked out neighbors can no longer block projectiles

Fixed several abilities that would drain the stamina of the target

No longer possible to swap equipment and access the item wheel while inside a cannon or using the Seagull-130

Perks that modify structure damage should now deal correct damage to Mystery boxes and resource piles

Fixed a rare bug where Doreens boxing gloves damage would go into the negative after fury rush ends

The garage door no longer identifies itself as a oil turret in the kill feed

Fixed collisions on the store. They no longer interfere with projectiles and melee combat

Thanks for sticking around and being part of the Neighborhood.

We’ve got more updates around the corner so please keep an eye out!

Talk to you soon!



/ The Invisible Walls team