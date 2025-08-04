 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19468374
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed broken staff interaction when exiting the game before collecting it.
* Fixed a softlock in the Temple when loading the game during the tailor's burning item drop interaction.
* Fixed a softlock during the Dibs opening cutscene that occurred when the player sat back at the table.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2346841
