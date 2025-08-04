* Fixed broken staff interaction when exiting the game before collecting it.
* Fixed a softlock in the Temple when loading the game during the tailor's burning item drop interaction.
* Fixed a softlock during the Dibs opening cutscene that occurred when the player sat back at the table.
Update Notes for August 4
