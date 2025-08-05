Bug Fix
Fixed a bug where the first set of talents was not applying to stats.
Fixed a bug where the second set of talents was not applying intermittently.
Fixed a bug where the Mythic grade Helm of Iron Blood effect was not increasing Mastery Skill Damage proportionally to current Resources.
Set the maximum number of price increases for Blacksmith Refining Hammer and Ember of Transcendence, and fix an issue where the cost would continue to increase after the maximum number of increases had been reached.
Maximum number of price increases for Refining Hammer (100)
Maximum number of price increases for Ember of Transcendence (30)
Changed files in this update