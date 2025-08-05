 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19468350 Edited 5 August 2025 – 11:52:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fix

  • Fixed a bug where the first set of talents was not applying to stats.

  • Fixed a bug where the second set of talents was not applying intermittently.

  • Fixed a bug where the Mythic grade Helm of Iron Blood effect was not increasing Mastery Skill Damage proportionally to current Resources.

  • Set the maximum number of price increases for Blacksmith Refining Hammer and Ember of Transcendence, and fix an issue where the cost would continue to increase after the maximum number of increases had been reached.

    • Maximum number of price increases for Refining Hammer (100)

    • Maximum number of price increases for Ember of Transcendence (30)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2803281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link