Error that a later mission was appearing early in the game. This has now been fixed. Sorry guys!
The mission for saving Kenix from the Dog Tower is much later in the game but appeared in the early Quests when you just start. This has been now resolved. As always I will keep replaying my game and looking out making bugs and fixes when I find them.
Quest confusion early in the game - FIXED
