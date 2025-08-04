Hey zombie freaks,



🎯 Once the weapon unlock progress bar is removed, you’ll now see your Nemesis score

🐛 Fixed a bug where the player could sometimes get stuck at low speed until restarting the game

📏 Increased interaction range for pushing the turret button

🔫 Prison: turret repositioned

🛠️ Death Row: turrets and several obstacles repositioned

🧟‍♂️ Death Row: zombie pathing adjusted