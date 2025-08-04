 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19468277 Edited 4 August 2025 – 10:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey zombie freaks,

🎯 Once the weapon unlock progress bar is removed, you’ll now see your Nemesis score
🐛 Fixed a bug where the player could sometimes get stuck at low speed until restarting the game
📏 Increased interaction range for pushing the turret button
🔫 Prison: turret repositioned
🛠️ Death Row: turrets and several obstacles repositioned
🧟‍♂️ Death Row: zombie pathing adjusted

Changed files in this update

Depot 3240001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link