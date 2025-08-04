Hey zombie freaks,
🎯 Once the weapon unlock progress bar is removed, you’ll now see your Nemesis score
🐛 Fixed a bug where the player could sometimes get stuck at low speed until restarting the game
📏 Increased interaction range for pushing the turret button
🔫 Prison: turret repositioned
🛠️ Death Row: turrets and several obstacles repositioned
🧟♂️ Death Row: zombie pathing adjusted
🧠 Dev Update – V1.1.60 🧟♂️
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update