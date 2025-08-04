 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19468272 Edited 4 August 2025 – 10:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The search bar now has a feature that forces searches within quotation marks (e.g., "% Skill Power").
  • The search bar now has a tooltip about special characters to assist in searches.
  • The character interface now displays the "Endurance Effect" value.
  • Hammer - Spiral Hammer's base duration has been reduced to 3 seconds (previously 5 seconds).
  • Guardian Core Talent - Offensive and Defensive has a new description: "Exceeding 100% part will still be counted"
  • Automatic, Cast On Hit, Cast when Damage Taken, Chain Casting, Spirit Warrior, Energy Crystal, and Mechanical Turret now have a new description: "Cannot support Stance Skills"
  • The display format of Void Breath in the inventory has been adjusted.
  • Fixed an issue where Stance skills could not be used after equipping Automatic, Cast On Hit, Cast when Damage Taken.
  • Fixed an issue where Stance skills could behave incorrectly after being equipped with a Spirit Warrior, Energy Crystal, Mechanical Turret, or Chain Casting.
  • Fixed an issue where the Slate-Cohesion‘s range reduction effect wasn't working properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the item lock pop-up window displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where the scrolling interface sometimes bounced unexpectedly when using a keyboard and mouse.
  • Fixed an issue where the interface sometimes displayed incorrectly when using a keyboard and mouse.
  • Fixed an issue where the Controller couldn't be used to control the UI after opening the Cognition interface.
  • Fixed a missing icon and description for Armor Break.
  • Fixed an issue where the rollover value range for the "Deal n% more damage per Elemental Ailment on the enemy" affix wasn't displayed correctly in the Disassembly Retention setting.
  • Fixed some missing translations.

