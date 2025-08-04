- The search bar now has a feature that forces searches within quotation marks (e.g., "% Skill Power").
- The search bar now has a tooltip about special characters to assist in searches.
- The character interface now displays the "Endurance Effect" value.
- Hammer - Spiral Hammer's base duration has been reduced to 3 seconds (previously 5 seconds).
- Guardian Core Talent - Offensive and Defensive has a new description: "Exceeding 100% part will still be counted"
- Automatic, Cast On Hit, Cast when Damage Taken, Chain Casting, Spirit Warrior, Energy Crystal, and Mechanical Turret now have a new description: "Cannot support Stance Skills"
- The display format of Void Breath in the inventory has been adjusted.
- Fixed an issue where Stance skills could not be used after equipping Automatic, Cast On Hit, Cast when Damage Taken.
- Fixed an issue where Stance skills could behave incorrectly after being equipped with a Spirit Warrior, Energy Crystal, Mechanical Turret, or Chain Casting.
- Fixed an issue where the Slate-Cohesion‘s range reduction effect wasn't working properly.
- Fixed an issue where the item lock pop-up window displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where the scrolling interface sometimes bounced unexpectedly when using a keyboard and mouse.
- Fixed an issue where the interface sometimes displayed incorrectly when using a keyboard and mouse.
- Fixed an issue where the Controller couldn't be used to control the UI after opening the Cognition interface.
- Fixed a missing icon and description for Armor Break.
- Fixed an issue where the rollover value range for the "Deal n% more damage per Elemental Ailment on the enemy" affix wasn't displayed correctly in the Disassembly Retention setting.
- Fixed some missing translations.
HOT FIX 1.5.0.7 Beta
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update