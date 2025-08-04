 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19468077 Edited 4 August 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another batch of small fixes-

  • Fixed player teleporting to destination after pausing game for 3 sec while walking somewhere.
  • Fixed being able to walk through fence in desert.
  • Fix for potential softlock after mine explosion if ambient audio wasn't playing.
  • Fixed some mouth animation offsets for certain poses.
  • Using items on left soldier when climbing on side of building now gives responses.
  • Exiting cemetery on right side now plays same sfx as on left side in chapter 4.
  • Fixed incorrect description after dying in crypt from collapsing roof on yourself.
  • Added German translation for a missing line and fixed a rogue 's' in a line of German text.
  • Spelling correction taught -> taut.
  • Fixed missing keyhook in kitchen background in chapter 6.
  • Using tape on closed answering machine no longer gives misleading response.
  • Fix for leafblower potentially never ending when leave chapel area.

