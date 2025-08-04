- Fixed player teleporting to destination after pausing game for 3 sec while walking somewhere.
- Fixed being able to walk through fence in desert.
- Fix for potential softlock after mine explosion if ambient audio wasn't playing.
- Fixed some mouth animation offsets for certain poses.
- Using items on left soldier when climbing on side of building now gives responses.
- Exiting cemetery on right side now plays same sfx as on left side in chapter 4.
- Fixed incorrect description after dying in crypt from collapsing roof on yourself.
- Added German translation for a missing line and fixed a rogue 's' in a line of German text.
- Spelling correction taught -> taut.
- Fixed missing keyhook in kitchen background in chapter 6.
- Using tape on closed answering machine no longer gives misleading response.
- Fix for leafblower potentially never ending when leave chapel area.
Hotfix Update v1.0.5
Another batch of small fixes-
