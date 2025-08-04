VR



🚀 Features & Improvements



- Added the ability to share and input six-digit Collab Room codes as an easier way to join Collab Rooms.

- Added the ability for Community users to set individual Collab Rooms to Public, enabling anyone with the Collab Room code or link to join.



🐛 Bug Fixes



- (Labs) Reduced the area on images that would activate the controller pointer to interact with the Generate Model button.

- Made the Recenter on Mirror button in the Selection tool visible even when behind geometry.



Screen Collab



🚀 Features & Improvements



- Added Collab Room codes to the Share panel.



🐛 Bug Fixes



- Fixed the “My Files” section of the Import menu being empty when in a Shared With Me Collab Room.