 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19467999 Edited 4 August 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
VR

🚀 Features & Improvements

- Added the ability to share and input six-digit Collab Room codes as an easier way to join Collab Rooms.
- Added the ability for Community users to set individual Collab Rooms to Public, enabling anyone with the Collab Room code or link to join.

🐛 Bug Fixes

- (Labs) Reduced the area on images that would activate the controller pointer to interact with the Generate Model button.
- Made the Recenter on Mirror button in the Selection tool visible even when behind geometry.

Screen Collab

🚀 Features & Improvements

- Added the ability for Community users to set individual Collab Rooms to Public, enabling anyone with the Collab Room code or link to join.
- Added Collab Room codes to the Share panel.

🐛 Bug Fixes

- Fixed the “My Files” section of the Import menu being empty when in a Shared With Me Collab Room.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Gravity Sketch VR Content Depot 551371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link