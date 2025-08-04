We edge closer to the launch of yet another quest, but which will it be? We're also working on adding more profession bounty boards, and we will start seeing them showcased here soon. So without further a-do, let's get into it.
What we've been working on this week
Technical TeamAndrew (Bossy Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• Botanist profession.
James B (Legendary Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• Coding (post-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
• Polishing for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
• Launching this weeks game update.
Ian (Multipurpose Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• Mapping for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
• Coding (post-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
Content TeamPaul (Hairy Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• Polishing for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
• Coding (pre-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 7 ⭐️ quest.
Samuel (Maybe Leek) has been working on:
• Coding (post-graphics) for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.
• Reading and replying to support requests and customer complaints.
• Preparing this weekly leek.
Daniel (Thin Leek) has been working on:
• Miner bounties.
Haaris (Sleepy Leek) has been working on:
• Boss coding (pre-graphics) for the Crenopolis 4 ⭐️ quest.
Steve (Lanky Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• Coding (pre-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.
Graphics TeamGreg (Laid Back Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.
• Forager profession.
• Fisher profession.
• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
• Graphics for this weekly leek.
Nic (Cactus Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• Botanist profession.
• Forager profession.
• Fisher profession.
• Graphics for this weekly leek.
Lewis (Sloth Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.
• Shrimp.
James T (Jimmy Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.
• Forager profession.
Alex (Octo Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.
Audio TeamJoe (Crunchy Leek) has been working on:
• Global music.
• Audio for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
Changed files in this update