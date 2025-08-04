Hey, Wall Diggers! Thanks a ton for diving into the Wall World 2 playtest and sharing your thoughts with us. We’ve been reading your feedback, and while big changes are coming closer to the demo, here’s a quick update (v166) to improve your current experience.

List of changes:

Changed how the Pulsar works. It’s no longer a drill replacement. It now requires a charge before firing, as originally intended. The Pulsar is meant to help you take down Zirexes and spawners, not for drilling through rocks. Don’t worry though – there’s more than enough resources in the mines to power up your drill.

Fixed a layering issue with the special resource from spawners. It was hiding behind the spawner, but now it's clearly visible.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in a specific scene for some players.

We know the turbo-mining Pulsar was a wild ride, and honestly, it was fun. Thanks for the laughs, the clips, and for helping us make the game better. Keep drilling through the Wall and sending us your feedback!