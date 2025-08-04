 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 August 2025 Build 19467870 Edited 4 August 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Survivors!
This is Jebi, CM of the The DeadLine development team.

Welcome to Patch 1.2.0, the update that makes zombies tremble!

This patch brings new dual firearms and a new language support.

New Weapons Added

“The new weapons will help you survive even longer.

Performance guaranteed by Rotten Apple Company!”

  • UZK - 18

  • MXR - 30

New Language Support

“Special thanks to everyone who helped with the Brazilian Portuguese localization.”

  • The DeadLine now supports Brazilian Portuguese!

We’ll be back with even more powerful weapons in the next patch.

Stay cool this summer and sweep away those zombies!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3827831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link