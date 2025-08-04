Hello, Survivors!

This is Jebi, CM of the The DeadLine development team.

Welcome to Patch 1.2.0, the update that makes zombies tremble!

This patch brings new dual firearms and a new language support.

New Weapons Added

“The new weapons will help you survive even longer.

Performance guaranteed by Rotten Apple Company!”

UZK - 18

MXR - 30

New Language Support

“Special thanks to everyone who helped with the Brazilian Portuguese localization.”

The DeadLine now supports Brazilian Portuguese!

We’ll be back with even more powerful weapons in the next patch.

Stay cool this summer and sweep away those zombies!