- When playing with an AI, the player now controls the Ox character. The spell chest selection order has been changed from Horse-Face first, then Ox, to the player-controlled Ox first, then the AI-controlled Horse-Face.
- Added a Call feature. You can now command the AI to Revive you if you are downed, or tell them to Crouch so you can collect resources first.
- Added a tutorial for reviving teammates.
2025.8.4 update Call AI Help
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update