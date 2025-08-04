 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19467739
Update notes via Steam Community
  • When playing with an AI, the player now controls the Ox character. The spell chest selection order has been changed from Horse-Face first, then Ox, to the player-controlled Ox first, then the AI-controlled Horse-Face.
  • Added a Call feature. You can now command the AI to Revive you if you are downed, or tell them to Crouch so you can collect resources first.
  • Added a tutorial for reviving teammates.

